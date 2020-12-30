Gordon is expected to play about 28-to-29 minutes Tuesday at Oklahoma City as he isn't completely recovered from the hamstring injury sustained last season, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The 25-year-old was limited to 20 minutes in the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday and will have his minutes monitored again Tuesday. Gordon scored only four points Sunday, but he averaged 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists in 28.0 minutes over the first two games of the season.