Gordon will get a slight increase in minutes Saturday against the Wizards after playing 26 minutes in the season opener, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The 25-year-old averaged 32.5 minutes during the 2019-20 campaign, so it's only a slight minutes restriction to begin this season. Gordon had a strong showing in the season opener, putting up 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds and four steals in the 113-107 win over Miami.