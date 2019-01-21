Magic's Aaron Gordon: Remains out Monday

Gordon (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports. "It's starting to feel a little better," Gordon said of his sore back. "But I've got to be slow with this. I don't want to go out there and (re-injure) it & be out longer. We have practice (on Tuesday) and hopefully I jump in on that, but no decisions have been made."

Gordon is still nursing a lower back issue and will miss a second straight game as a result. In his place, Jonathon Simmons will pick up another start, while Jonathan Isaac could also benefit from increased minutes. Gordon's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Brooklyn.

