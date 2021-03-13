Gordon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami.
Gordon will miss a second straight game to focus on resting an ankle injury that has bothered him recently. Al-Farouq Aminu and Chuma Okeke should see increased run for the Magic in his stead.
