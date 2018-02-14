Magic's Aaron Gordon: Remains out Wednesday
Gordon (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Though Gordon was considered questionable as of Tuesday, he was quickly ruled out near Wednesday's morning shootaround in advance of the team's game against Charlotte. Per usual, Mario Hezonja should start in Gordon's stead and see an expanded role.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Officially questionable vs. Hornets•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Charlotte•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Won't play Monday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out Saturday vs. Bucks•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out again Thursday vs. Hawks•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...