Magic's Aaron Gordon: Remains out Wednesday

Gordon (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Though Gordon was considered questionable as of Tuesday, he was quickly ruled out near Wednesday's morning shootaround in advance of the team's game against Charlotte. Per usual, Mario Hezonja should start in Gordon's stead and see an expanded role.

