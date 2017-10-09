Magic's Aaron Gordon: Resting Monday vs. Mavericks

Gordon will sit out Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks for rest, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon will be joined by Bismack Biyombo and Elfrid Payton as players sitting out for rest, while Evan Fournier (ankle) and Terrence Ross (hamstring) are out with their respective injuries. Look for Gordon to ba back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday's tilt with the Spurs and he's fully expected to open the sesaon as the team's starting power forward.