Magic's Aaron Gordon: Returns from injury with team-leading 16 points
Gordon recorded 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists, three steals and one blocked shot in 27 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to the Raptors.
Gordon unexpectedly returned from a calf injury to play a full complement of minutes in a losing effort. He is expected to end his fourth season with career bests in points, rebounds, assists and total minutes. Gordon will be a restricted free agent in the offseason but the Magic are expected to retain Gordon as the centerpiece of their offense.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....