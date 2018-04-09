Magic's Aaron Gordon: Returns from injury with team-leading 16 points

Gordon recorded 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists, three steals and one blocked shot in 27 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to the Raptors.

Gordon unexpectedly returned from a calf injury to play a full complement of minutes in a losing effort. He is expected to end his fourth season with career bests in points, rebounds, assists and total minutes. Gordon will be a restricted free agent in the offseason but the Magic are expected to retain Gordon as the centerpiece of their offense.