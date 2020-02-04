Magic's Aaron Gordon: Rides double-double train
Gordon registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes Monday in the Magic's 112-100 win over the Hornets.
Gordon was able to get the better of the Hornets this time around after he was held to just six points in the two sides' previous matchup Jan. 20. He's now averaging 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 triples in his six outings since that poor showing versus Charlotte, but a 41 percent mark from the field and 45.8 percent mark from the line over that stretch has dimmed some of the impact of those counting stats. The 24-year-old looks like more of a low-end option in 12-team leagues these days rather than a clear must-roster option.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...