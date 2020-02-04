Magic's Aaron Gordon: Rides double-double train

Gordon registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes Monday in the Magic's 112-100 win over the Hornets.

Gordon was able to get the better of the Hornets this time around after he was held to just six points in the two sides' previous matchup Jan. 20. He's now averaging 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 triples in his six outings since that poor showing versus Charlotte, but a 41 percent mark from the field and 45.8 percent mark from the line over that stretch has dimmed some of the impact of those counting stats. The 24-year-old looks like more of a low-end option in 12-team leagues these days rather than a clear must-roster option.