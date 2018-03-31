Magic's Aaron Gordon: Rough shooting night in Friday's loss
Gordon provided 18 points (6-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during a 90-82 loss to the Bulls on Friday.
Gordon reached double figures in scoring for the fifth consecutive time since he returned from injury, but struggled quite a bit in doing so. The 21 field goal attempts marked his highest shot output since early January. Despite the bad shooting, Gordon is posting decent averages across the last five games, at 17.6 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals per game.
