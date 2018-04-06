Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Friday

Gordon will not play Friday against the Hornets due to a strained calf, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Just how severe the injury may be is up for debate, but the Magic won't take any chances as they continue their freefall into the high-lottery. With Nikola Vucevic also out, expect the likes of Bismack Biyombo, Mario Hezonja, Jamel Artis and Khem Birch to all see increased minutes.