Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Friday, doubtful Saturday

Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans and is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Wizards, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon was never expected to play Friday after being considered doubtful, and he'll now officially miss his third straight game with a strained right calf. In his absence, head coach Frank Vogel is going to switch up the starting lineup, throwing Marreese Speights into the starting five and moving Mario Hezonja back to the bench. More word on his status for Saturday should come after that day's morning shootaround.