Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Monday
Gordon (hip) will not play Monday against the Heat.
It will be the fourth straight absence for Gordon, who continues to nurse a strained left hip flexor. While the team hasn't ruled him out beyond Monday, Gordon did announce that he'll pull out of the Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend, which could be an indication that the injury may still be lingering over the next couple of weeks. Regardless, until further notice, consider Gordon questionable for Orlando's next game Tuesday versus Cleveland.
