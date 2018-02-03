Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Saturday
Gordon (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon has missed the last two games with a strained hip flexor, and while he was listed as questionable Saturday morning, the Magic have since ruled him out. Gordon attempted to go through a practice Friday, but he was forced to exit with some lingering pain in the hip. Marreese Speights started in place of Gordon in Wednesday's win over the Lakers, so both he and Wesley Iwundu will be in line for increased minutes Saturday.
