Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Saturday
Gordon (calf) won't play Saturday against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
As expected, the Magic will be without Gordon once again. In his stead, Wesley Iwundu and Mario Hezonja will draw the start at the forward spots.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Friday, doubtful Saturday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Friday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Sidelined again Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out Sunday vs. Detroit•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out with calf injury•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...