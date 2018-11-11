Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Sunday
Gordon (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Knicks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Gordon suffered the injury in the Magic's last game. Fellow forward Jonathan Isaac is also ruled out, so the Magic will have to turn to Jonathon Simmons, Wesley Iwundu and Jarell Martin to carry the load at the forward positions. Gordon's next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Wizards, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Game-time call vs. Knicks•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 20 in win over Wizards•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double in loss to Pistons•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Drops game-high 23 in win over Cavs•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Explodes for 26 points in road upset•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Turns in a gem Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?