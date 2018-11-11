Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Sunday

Gordon (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Knicks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon suffered the injury in the Magic's last game. Fellow forward Jonathan Isaac is also ruled out, so the Magic will have to turn to Jonathon Simmons, Wesley Iwundu and Jarell Martin to carry the load at the forward positions. Gordon's next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Wizards, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.