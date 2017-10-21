Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out vs. Cavs
Gordon (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Cleveland, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Already without Elfrid Payton, the Magic will be even more shorthanded Saturday, as Gordon will miss his second straight game with a sore left ankle. With Gordon out Friday, Nikola Vucevic went for 41 points and 12 boards, while rookie Jonathan Isaac replaced Gordon in the starting lineup.
