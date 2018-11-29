Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Wednesday

Gordon (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon wasn't expected to play Wednesday, so his absence is no surprise. His absence should result in Jonathan Issac and Jonathan Simmons playing a larger role. Gordon's next opportunity to play will be Friday against Phoenix, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.

More News
Our Latest Stories