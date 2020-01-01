Play

Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out

Gordon (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of Wizards.com reports.

Gordon did not practice Tuesday, but the Magic were considering him questionable to play after he missed Monday's game. The forward will sit out another contest Wednesday, and Wes Iwundu will make another start up front.

