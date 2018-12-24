Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 14 in loss

Gordon accumulated 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes Sunday against the Heat.

Gordon shot above 50-percent for the first time in December, generating modest contributions across the board in a team-high 32 minutes during Sunday's loss. The fifth-year forward has struggled with his shot of late, but has had a largely successful season, averaging 15.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in 32.7 minutes per game.