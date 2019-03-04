Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 15 in loss

Gordon totaled 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and a block over 41 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Gordon had a solid performance in Sunday's loss, playing nearly the entire game. His stat line was akin to his season averages of 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories