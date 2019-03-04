Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 15 in loss
Gordon totaled 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and a block over 41 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.
Gordon had a solid performance in Sunday's loss, playing nearly the entire game. His stat line was akin to his season averages of 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
