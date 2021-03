Gordon had 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in Thursday's loss to the Knicks.

Making his return after a two-game absence, Gordon played a full workload (31 minutes) and did not appear hampered, as he handed out his most assists since Jan. 25. An ankle injury kept the athletic wing out of all but one game between the start of February and the All-Star break, but he'll play a major role the rest of the way, assuming he can stay healthy.