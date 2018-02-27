Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 18 points in 33 minutes
Gordon accounted for 18 points (7-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two steals, and three blocks in 33 minutes Monday in Orlando's loss against Oklahoma City.
Gordon did a little bit of everything in his third game back from a hip injury. The Magic aren't going anywhere fast, but Gordon has been enjoying a career year and fantasy owners should be enjoying the ride. There are a handful of young players jockeying for shots on the young Magic roster which limits Gordon's room for growth this season, but the 22-year-old Arizona product has been shining so far.
