Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 18 points in return

Gordon finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 99-85 victory over the Suns.

Gordon returned to the lineup after missing just one game with a back injury. While certainly not at his best, Gordon was able to put up solid numbers in helping the Magic to a 14 point victory. Gordon is having a nice season but the constant injury concern remains. Hopefully, he can remain injury free and put together some strong performances as the Magic certainly need him on the floor.