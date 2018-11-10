Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 20 in win over Wizards

Gordon scored 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds and four assists in 42 minutes during Friday's 117-108 win over the Wizards.

It's the third time in the last four games, and fifth time this season, that Gordon has hit for 20-plus points. The 23-year-old has shown some skills growth in his fifth NBA campaign, improving his overall field-goal percentage while averaging a career-high 38.2 percent (21-for-55) from three-point range, but his overall numbers remain those of a solid complementary piece rather than a franchise cornerstone.