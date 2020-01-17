Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 20 points Thursday
Gordon contributed 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and five assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 loss to the Clippers.
Gordon scored an efficient 20 points but added very little in the loss. Scoring and rebounding are basically the only positive aspects to Gordon's overall game and on a night he failed to record a single rebound, at least the scoring was there. Gordon is basically locked in for 30 minutes a night and is fine to have on a 12-team roster in most cases. His ceiling is likely to be around the top-100 meaning he is certainly not someone you need to be attached to moving forward.
