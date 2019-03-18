Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 22 in win
Gordon totaled 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal across 38 minutes in the Magic's win over the Hawks on Sunday.
Gordon delivered another strong performance in Sunday's win. Over his last three games, Gordon has cashed three long balls in every contest and averaged 18.7 points in that span. It's a streak that probably won't continue much longer, as Gordon is shooting just 33.7 percent from deep this season.
