Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 25, nears triple-double
Gordon amassed 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 overtime win against the Pistons.
Gordon fell just a board and a dime shy of a triple-double while dishing a season high assist total and grabbing at least nine boards for the fifth time in the last six games. He enters the All-Star break on a high note and will try to build on this recent stretch heading into next Friday's matchup versus the Mavericks.
