Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 26 points in loss
Gordon tallied 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-118 loss to the Timberwolves.
Gordon led the Magic in scoring again, while putting up another eight three-point attempts in the process. Gordon has had some inconsistencies in his game this season, but for the most part, has looked like the player owners had been hoping for. His scoring and rebounding are right where they should be, however, it would be nice to see his defensive numbers come up slightly. His three-point shooting has been a nice addition to his game. While his efficiency from beyond the arc is likely not sustainable, he clearly has the green light to put the ball up whenever he likes.
