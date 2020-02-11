Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 26 versus Hawks
Gordon generated 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 135-126 win over the Hawks.
Gordon has grabbed at least nine boards in four of his last five appearances and has scored at least 23 in three of six games to start the month of February. He has played much better beginning in January, this after a rough start to the campaign, and Gordon will try to keep it rolling during Wednesday's tilt versus the Pistons.
