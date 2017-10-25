Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores career-high 41 points in Tuesday's win

Gordon exploded for 41 points (14-18 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, and two assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 125-121 win over the Nets.

Gordon totaled career highs in scoring, threes, and made field goals, and he was incredibly efficient in this high-octane matchup. Gordon also came up clutch, draining a crucial trey to help put the game away in the final minute, and he seems to have quickly shaken off the ankle injury that caused him to miss two contests.

