Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores career-high 41 points in Tuesday's win
Gordon exploded for 41 points (14-18 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, and two assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 125-121 win over the Nets.
Gordon totaled career highs in scoring, threes, and made field goals, and he was incredibly efficient in this high-octane matchup. Gordon also came up clutch, draining a crucial trey to help put the game away in the final minute, and he seems to have quickly shaken off the ankle injury that caused him to miss two contests.
More News
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...