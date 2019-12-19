Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores in single-digits again

Gordon posted nine points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Wednesday marked three straight single-digit scoring efforts from Gordon, and he's shooting just 27.8 percent from the field over this stretch. He had a relatively hot start to the month, averaging 16.7 points on 48.9 percent shooting over the first seven games. But every time it seems like Gordon might be turning a corner, he regresses. If his averages persist, this season will mark the second straight year he sees his points and rebounds per game decrease.