Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores season-high 21 points
Gordon totaled 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 91-87 loss to the Nuggets.
Gordon had his best game of the season on Saturday but there are still a number of concerns when looking at his overall value. He shot just 40 percent from the free-throw line and failed to record any defensive stats. He is currently the 134th ranked player and for those of you that still think he can be a mid-round guy, throw your buy-low offers out there.
