Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores season-high 32 points
Gordon had 32 points (13-15 FG, 5-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Suns.
Gordon had his best game of the season, as he topped the 30-point mark for the first time this season and scored over 20 points just for the third time in the current campaign. He is a secondary option offensively for the Magic behind Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon, but he should aim to continue this strong run of form Friday at Cleveland.
