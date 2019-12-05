Play

Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores season-high 32 points

Gordon had 32 points (13-15 FG, 5-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Suns.

Gordon had his best game of the season, as he topped the 30-point mark for the first time this season and scored over 20 points just for the third time in the current campaign. He is a secondary option offensively for the Magic behind Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon, but he should aim to continue this strong run of form Friday at Cleveland.

More News
Our Latest Stories