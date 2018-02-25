Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores team-high 20 in Saturday's loss
Gordon scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, seven assists and a block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the 76ers.
The 22-year-old tied his season high in assists and seems to be back to his pre-injury form after struggling a little Thursday. Gordon should be plugged back into active rosters in all formats as he re-asserts himself as the focal point of the Magic offense down the stretch.
