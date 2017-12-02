Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores team-high 29 points
Gordon scored 29 points (12-23 FG, 5-11 3PT, 0-1 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks over 37 minutes in Friday's 133-112 loss to Golden State.
A game removed from scoring 40 points, Gordon backed it up with 29 points on Friday. Shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc prior to tip-off, the forward led Orlando's offense by benefit of sinking 5-of-11 three pointers. Gordon is in the midst of a seven game stretch in which is averaging an impressive 21.5 points and 9.2 rebounds.
