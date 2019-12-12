Magic's Aaron Gordon: Second straight double-double

Gordon scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 96-87 loss to the Lakers.

He was able to match Anthony Davis bucket for bucket and board for board, but unfortunately none of Gordon's teammates could find an answer for LeBron James. Gordon recorded his fifth double-double of the year and second in a row, a streak he'll look to continue Friday against the Rockets.