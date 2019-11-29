Play

Magic's Aaron Gordon: Set for game-time call

Gordon (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Raptors, Magic broadcaster Jake Chapman reports.

Gordon was originally considered doubtful for the contest, but he participated is Friday's shootaround and appears to have an increased chance to suit up. The 24-year-old is likely to have an unspecified minutes restriction if able to play, per John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com.

