Magic's Aaron Gordon: Sets new career high in dimes

Gordon scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine assists, seven rebounds and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-84 win over the Bulls.

The nine assists were a new career high for the 23-year-old forward. Gordon still isn't scoring in bunches, but he continues to develop his all-around game, averaging 14.3 points, 8.8 boards, 4.9 assists and 1.1 three-pointers over the last eight contests.