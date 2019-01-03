Magic's Aaron Gordon: Sets new career high in dimes
Gordon scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine assists, seven rebounds and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-84 win over the Bulls.
The nine assists were a new career high for the 23-year-old forward. Gordon still isn't scoring in bunches, but he continues to develop his all-around game, averaging 14.3 points, 8.8 boards, 4.9 assists and 1.1 three-pointers over the last eight contests.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.