Magic's Aaron Gordon: Shooting woes continue
Gordon registered 14 points (4-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and a block over 37 minutes Friday against Chicago.
Gordon notched his eighth double-double of the season, although he still hasn't found a way to correct his shooting issues. He's knocked down just 11 of 37 attempts from the field over his previous three contests (32.4 percent). However, Gordon sits with a 45.7 percent field-goal clip on the season through 28 games and figures to find his touch in the near future. He'll have an opportunity to do so Sunday against the Heat.
