Magic's Aaron Gordon: Sidelined again Wednesday vs. Bulls

Gordon (calf) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon will be sidelined for the fourth time in five games, with the former two absences coming as the result of a concussion before he returned to action and suffered a right calf strain Dec. 15 against the Trail Blazers. The Magic's decision to rule Gordon out a day in advance of Wednesday's contest suggests that more absences could be in store for Gordon, interrupting what has been a breakout season for the fourth-year forward. After tallying a career-high 28 points and drilling eight treys in 31 minutes while Gordon sat out in Sunday's loss to the Pistons, Mario Hezonja should pick up another start at power forward Wednesday.