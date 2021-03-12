Gordon (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Gordon played with restricted minutes during Thursday's loss to Miami, but he'll now get rested and and focus fully on maintaining his health. The Magic will also be without Cole Anthony (ribs), Evan Fournier (groin), Terrence Ross (knee) and James Ennis (calf).
