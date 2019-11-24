Play

Magic's Aaron Gordon: Slight hope to play Monday

Gordon (ankle) will do "some spot shooting" at practice Sunday and maintains slight hope to play Monday at Detroit, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon sat out Saturday's contest after suffering the right ankle bruise Wednesday, but he may not be forced to miss additional time. The 24-year-old hasn't received an official designation for Monday, but there should be a better idea of his status following Sunday's practice.

More News
Our Latest Stories