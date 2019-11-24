Magic's Aaron Gordon: Slight hope to play Monday
Gordon (ankle) will do "some spot shooting" at practice Sunday and maintains slight hope to play Monday at Detroit, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Gordon sat out Saturday's contest after suffering the right ankle bruise Wednesday, but he may not be forced to miss additional time. The 24-year-old hasn't received an official designation for Monday, but there should be a better idea of his status following Sunday's practice.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...