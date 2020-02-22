Magic's Aaron Gordon: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Gordon scored 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to the Mavericks.

While it wasn't a strong scoring effort, Gordon continued his recent run of impressive distribution numbers. He's averaging 18.4 points, 8.8 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.4 steals through eight games in February -- a significant jump from the 3.2 assists a game he's averaging on the season.