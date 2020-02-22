Magic's Aaron Gordon: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Gordon scored 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to the Mavericks.
While it wasn't a strong scoring effort, Gordon continued his recent run of impressive distribution numbers. He's averaging 18.4 points, 8.8 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.4 steals through eight games in February -- a significant jump from the 3.2 assists a game he's averaging on the season.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 25, nears triple-double•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 26 versus Hawks•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts 23 points in loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Rides double-double train•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double against the Clippers•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.