Magic's Aaron Gordon: Solid outing in victory

Gordon had 14 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 victory over Memphis.

Gordon was not as impressive as the previous night but was still able to chip in across the board in the victory. He continues to work his way back from injury and despite the record of the team, appears locked into big minutes. He has now recorded at least one block in each of his past six games while also collecting a pair of steals in each of his last four encounters. Owners will be hoping he can remain injury-free for the remainder of the season, especially those beginning their fantasy playoffs shortly.