Magic's Aaron Gordon: Solid outing in victory
Gordon had 14 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 victory over Memphis.
Gordon was not as impressive as the previous night but was still able to chip in across the board in the victory. He continues to work his way back from injury and despite the record of the team, appears locked into big minutes. He has now recorded at least one block in each of his past six games while also collecting a pair of steals in each of his last four encounters. Owners will be hoping he can remain injury-free for the remainder of the season, especially those beginning their fantasy playoffs shortly.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts game-high 27 points Friday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will play Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 18 points in 33 minutes•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores team-high 20 in Saturday's loss•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...