Magic's Aaron Gordon: Solid start to preseason Monday
Gordon scored eight points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 15 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Grizzlies.
The 22-year-old showed signs of breaking out towards the end of last season, and after averaging 1.0 three-pointers a game in 2016-17, Gordon could become even more of a threat from the outside this year in what might be a three-happy Magic starting lineup.
