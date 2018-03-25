Magic's Aaron Gordon: Spearheads Saturday's win

Gordon posted 29 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 win over the Suns.

Gordon paced the Magic in scoring while drawing even with Nikola Vucevic for the lead in rebounds. It was the 22-year-old's best performance since a recent five-game absence due to a concussion, as well as his second consecutive double-double. As the linchpin of the Orlando offense, Gordon remains capable of a performance the caliber of Saturday's on any given night, and he figures to continue seeing all the minutes he can handle for what's left of the team's non-playoff season.