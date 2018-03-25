Magic's Aaron Gordon: Spearheads Saturday's win
Gordon posted 29 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 win over the Suns.
Gordon paced the Magic in scoring while drawing even with Nikola Vucevic for the lead in rebounds. It was the 22-year-old's best performance since a recent five-game absence due to a concussion, as well as his second consecutive double-double. As the linchpin of the Orlando offense, Gordon remains capable of a performance the caliber of Saturday's on any given night, and he figures to continue seeing all the minutes he can handle for what's left of the team's non-playoff season.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Goes for 16 points in return•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will be back in starting five•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Cleared to return Tuesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Won't play Friday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Hopes to return Friday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...