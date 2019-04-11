Magic's Aaron Gordon: Stellar in finale
Gordon tallied 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes Wednesday against the Hornets.
Gordon outscored the other four starts on the night, although Terrence Ross put up a game-high 35 points off the bench. Gordon finished off the regular season on a high note, averaging 14.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.4. assists over his previous 10 games. He'll aim to carry that success into the first round of the playoffs.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Secures double-double in blowout•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Strong outing Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Full line in Saturday's win•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Leads team with 20 points Thursday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts double-double Tuesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 22 in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...