Magic's Aaron Gordon: Stellar in finale

Gordon tallied 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes Wednesday against the Hornets.

Gordon outscored the other four starts on the night, although Terrence Ross put up a game-high 35 points off the bench. Gordon finished off the regular season on a high note, averaging 14.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.4. assists over his previous 10 games. He'll aim to carry that success into the first round of the playoffs.