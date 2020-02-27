Magic's Aaron Gordon: Stellar month continues
Gordon went for 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 win at Atlanta.
Gordon has topped the 20-point mark in four of his last five contests, and he is enjoying a stellar month thus far. The power forward is currently averaging 19.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in 10 February contests.
