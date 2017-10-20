Magic's Aaron Gordon: Still a game-time call
Gordon (ankle) remains a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Nets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
This has been the status quo all day leading up to the game, but coach Frank Vogel did note that Gordon will test out the ankle during warmups before making a decision. That means the call may not come until minutes before tip-off, so continue to monitor the situation leading up to the 7:30 PM ET start time. If Gordon is ultimately held out, look for rookie Jonathan Isaac to see extended minutes.
