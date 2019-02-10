Magic's Aaron Gordon: Strong complementary production

Gordon totaled 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in the Magic's 103-83 win over the Bucks on Saturday.

Gordon didn't have to do as much on the offensive end as he does on other occasions, as Jonathan Isaac stepped up to lead the Magic with 17 points on the night. However, Gordon's final tally was still solid overall, and he supplemented his offensive contributions with a third straight six-rebound effort. The 23-year-old did go without an assist for the first time in nine contests, particularly notable considering he'd dished out between five and 10 in each of the first three games of February.