Magic's Aaron Gordon: Strong complementary production
Gordon totaled 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in the Magic's 103-83 win over the Bucks on Saturday.
Gordon didn't have to do as much on the offensive end as he does on other occasions, as Jonathan Isaac stepped up to lead the Magic with 17 points on the night. However, Gordon's final tally was still solid overall, and he supplemented his offensive contributions with a third straight six-rebound effort. The 23-year-old did go without an assist for the first time in nine contests, particularly notable considering he'd dished out between five and 10 in each of the first three games of February.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Continues to get teammates involved•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Hands out career-high 10 dimes•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Another double-double in Houston•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...